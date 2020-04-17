BCE-Mach III Closes on Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Acquisition
BCE-Mach III LLC has closed the acquisitions of both the upstream assets of Alta Mesa Holdings LP and the midstream assets of Kingfisher Midstream LLC in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma.
The deals represent the first acquisitions in the newly formed BCE-Mach III LLC and the sixth and seventh acquisitions by partnerships between Bayou City Energy Management LLC and Mach Resources LLC since 2018. The BCE-Mach partnerships now have net daily production of ~58 Mboe/d, interests in over 5,700 wells and ~500,000 net acres across the Mid-Continent.
“For several years we have stated that caution was needed with regard to further investment in the upstream space,” said Mach CEO Tom L. Ward. “Stretched reserve valuations and cash being spent in excess were creating a situation that was untenable for the industry. Although we did not know at the time we developed the thesis that a global pandemic would further exacerbate the already dire situation, we did understand that the situation was unsustainable.”
“Our goal is to be patient and be the buyer of choice in the Mid-Continent for both undercapitalized, distressed sellers and healthy sellers looking to reduce outstanding debt,” Ward added. “We believe this strategy will reap large rewards in the future as this market corrects itself through a lack of capital invested in future drilling, and, having made seven acquisitions to date, we remain committed to our strategy.”
