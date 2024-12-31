Baytex Closes Sale of Saskatchewan Asset

Baytex said it has updated its 2025 production guidance to 148,000 to 152,000 boepd from 150,000 to 154,000 boepd.

Baytex Energy Corp has closed the sale of its Kerrobert thermal asset in southwest Saskatchewan for net proceeds of approximately $42 million to an undisclosed buyer.

Production from the asset is approximately 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) consisting of 100 percent heavy oil, Baytex said in a news release.

“The non-core disposition further streamlines our portfolio and the net proceeds from the sale will be applied against outstanding bank indebtedness,” the company noted.

Baytex said it has updated its 2025 production guidance to 148,000 to 152,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 150,000 to 154,000 boepd. The company added that the divestment is not expected to meaningfully impact its exploration and development expenditures or free cash flow profile for 2025.

Earlier in the month, the company’s board of directors approved a budget for 2025 exploration and development expenditures of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, targeting to generate average annual production of 150,000 to 154,000 boepd.

Baytex’s operated production represents approximately 85 percent of total corporate volumes, and is forecast to increase 1 percent in 2025 year over year, it said, adding that the company’s production profile for 2025 will reflect a reduction in non-operated Eagle Ford volumes due to reduced activity in late 2024 and early 2025.

According to a separate statement, Baytex plans to direct 55 to 60 percent of its exploration and development expenditures to its Eagle Ford light oil assets in the USA, while 40 to 45 percent will be allotted to its Canadian assets, equally split between light oil and heavy oil.

In the Eagle Ford, the company expects to bring 54 net wells onstream, including 41 net operated wells. In its Canadian light oil business unit, it plans to bring onstream nine net wells in the Pembina Duvernay and 90 net wells in the Viking. Meanwhile, in the heavy oil business unit, it expects to bring onstream 112 net wells, including 33 net Clearwater wells at Peavine.

Based on the midpoint of Baytex’s production guidance of 152,000 boepd, approximately 56 percent of its production is in the Eagle Ford with the remaining 44 percent in Canada. The production mix is projected to be 15 percent natural gas and 85 percent liquids, consisting of 44 percent light oil and condensate, 28 percent heavy oil and 13 percent natural gas liquids (NGLs).

"Our 2025 budget demonstrates the strength of our oil-weighted portfolio as we target continued strong performance in the Eagle Ford, further progression of the Pembina Duvernay and capital efficient heavy oil development. We are focused on disciplined capital allocation to prioritize free cash flow while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In the current commodity price environment this means moderating our growth profile and delivering stable crude oil production," Baytex President and CEO Eric Greager said.

In the third quarter, Baytex generated production of 154,468 boepd, consisting of 86 percent oil and NGLs, up 3 percent year over year. Crude oil production increased year over year by 2 percent in the quarter to average 112,602 bpd.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued solid operational performance as well as our commitment to generating meaningful free cash flow and the delivery of strong shareholder returns,” Greager said in the company’s most recent earnings release. “We expect to release our 2025 budget in early December. We are committed to prioritizing free cash flow and in the current commodity price environment, this means moderating our growth profile and delivering stable crude oil production”.

