Baytex Buys Ranger in $2.5B Deal

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC).

The total consideration Baytex will pay, including the assumption of net debt, is approximately $2.5 billion, Baytex outlined. Under the terms of the deal, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares, plus $13.31 cash, for each Ranger common share, for a total consideration of approximately $44.36 per share, Baytex highlighted.

According to Baytex, the deal is accretive on key per share metrics - including adjusted funds flow, free cash flow, and production - supports the introduction of a dividend and increased share buybacks, and “materially increases Eagle Ford scale while building a quality operating platform in a premier basin”.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Baytex and Ranger and is expected to close late in the second quarter of this year, Baytex highlighted.

“The Ranger acquisition is strategic,” Eric T. Greager, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Baytex, said in a company statement.

“We are acquiring a strong operating capability in the Eagle Ford, on-trend with our non-operated position in the Karnes Trough and driving meaningful per-share accretion on all metrics. The transaction more than doubles our EBITDA and nearly doubles our free cash flow,” he added.

“The Ranger inventory immediately competes for capital in our portfolio and brings 12 to 15 years of quality oil-weighted drilling opportunities. We are building quality scale and a more durable business with a lower breakeven WTI price,” Greager continued.

The Baytex President noted that the company is committed to enhancing direct shareholder returns and said, through this transaction, “we are returning more value to our shareholders on a per-share basis”.

“Upon closing of this transaction, we intend to initiate a dividend, which will be a key means of delivering reliable value to shareholders going forward,” he said.

“We are building an even stronger Canadian energy company with a high-quality diversified oil-weighted portfolio across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Eagle Ford,” he added.

In a statement posted on Ranger’s website, Darrin Henke, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ranger, said, “I couldn’t be more proud of the Ranger team and the company we’ve built together”.

“We expect that combining with the balance sheet strength, deep asset base, and operational excellence of Baytex will create a unique company of scale which will deliver sustained free cash flow growth and differentiated shareholder returns,” he added.

“We look forward to bringing together our complementary teams and assets to realize the long-term value of this combination for our shareholders,” Henke continued.

Edward Geiser, the Chairman of Ranger’s Board and Managing Partner of Juniper Capital, said in the statement, “this transaction represents a leap forward in shareholder value creation potential and accelerates both companies’ shareholder return strategies”.

“We expect this combination will create a company that is exceptionally positioned for sustained shareholder returns,” he added.

First Merger Between Public Cos in Almost a Year

In a statement sent to Rigzone, Enverus Intelligence Research Director Andrew Dittmar said the Baytex-Ranger deal is the first merger between public companies in almost a year, “or since the merger of Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum”.

“The deal follows media reports late last year that Ranger had launched a strategic alternatives process including exploring a sale of the company,” Dittmar stated.

“Broadly, there is room for more consolidation in the industry and a consensus that work remains to be done in getting fewer but larger E&Ps in the market. After seeing an active market for public-public deals in late-2020 that process had stalled as most buyer attention turned to inventory-rich PE-sponsored companies,” Dittmar added.

“While this one deal may not presage a rush of public company deals, it is positive that there are still SMID-caps open to sale and buyers willing to look at them. Given the relative lack of inventory that some SMID-cap companies hold and the challenges of buying more at their current stock valuations, I think more should explore an exit. However, so far only Ranger and HighPeak Energy, a Midland producer, have confirmed exploring a sale,” Dittmar went on to note.

In the statement, Dittmar said one of the outstanding questions was how much premium buyers would have to offer to tempt sellers “given the industry is in far healthier financial shape than when prior rounds of corporate consolidation occurred”.

“In previous rounds, buyers were able to make acquisitions at little to no premium to the seller’s stock price. This deal at least partly answers that question with Ranger taking a modest premium of less than 10 percent,” he added.

“Ranger also traded at what appears to solely the value of their production at about $47,200/bbl/d and 2.9x EV/EBITDA. That is in line with other deals that have similar quality inventory to Ranger, with most locations breaking even in the $50/bbl range. A company with more or higher quality inventory might look to command a larger premium,” Dittmar continued.

For Baytex, the deal adds a large, operated Eagle Ford position to their existing non-op interests in the play, Dittmar said.

“However, while the price looks reasonable, there are limited synergies give the company has not previously operated assets in the Eagle Ford,” Dittmar stated.

“The deal is also likely to raise questions about the quality of their existing Canadian asset portfolio as well as how the company will allocate capital between its Canadian assets and the new Eagle Ford position,” Dittmar added.

“Those are questions that are likely driving the selloff in Baytex’s stock following announcement of the deal,” the Enverus Intelligence Research Director said.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com