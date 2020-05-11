Basic Energy Reveals Automated Water Management Solution

Basic Energy Services Inc. has successfully tested an automated water management solution with a major U.S. operator. The solution allows operators to manage their water volumes within their existing internal dispatch system, while Basic's integrated solution automatically picks up and routes the orders.

Once routed, the solution offers real-time updates on job status, vehicle location information, and automated ticket processing from generation to approval, according to the company. Water disposal represents a significant portion of operating costs for many U.S. operators, and the offering represents a potential cost reduction of four percent or more.

“Decreased cycle time coupled with improved compliance and traceability result in reduced operating costs and improved auditability. The flexible design of the solution allows for additional operational synergies by further integrating with customer supervisory control and data acquisition systems allowing for end to end instrumentation. This eliminates manual input and allows automated reconciliation of disposed water volumes, providing for further significant reductions in operating costs,” the company said in a written statement.

Basic Energy provides wellsite services for oil and gas wells and its operations are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, California and Colorado.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.