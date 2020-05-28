Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs

It is slimming its number of operating regions from the current five to three.

Basic Energy Services Inc. has updated its organizational structure, slimming its number of operating regions from the current five, the company said in a statement. Management hopes the move will surface $20 million in annual cost savings, on top of the previously announced $17 million of annual cost synergies related to purchasing C&J Well Services and $20 million in savings already in place due to market volatility and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the company’s structure consisted of the following regions: Permian Basin, Central, Rocky Mountains, California, and Agua Libre Midstream. The updated structure will result in three regions that will operate on a hub-and-spoke model that will cut costs. The new structure will consist of:

Central, consisting of operations in the Permian Basin, Gulf Coast, Louisiana, North Texas and Oklahoma;

Western, consisting of operations in California and the Rocky Mountains; and

Agua Libre, which is unaffected by this reorganization.

To support this leaner structure, Basic is appointing a Product Service Line lead for its most significant businesses, including well servicing, water logistics, plugging and abandonment/coiled tubing, and rental and fishing tools/snubbing, the company said in a written statement.

In conjunction with the structural change, the company is also making the following personnel changes:

Adam Hurley, Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, is promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations and will lead the three regions and four PSLs;

Jim Newman, Senior Vice President, Region Operations, is named Senior Vice President, Agua Libre Midstream;

Brandon McGuire, Vice President, Permian, is named Senior Vice President, Central Region; and

Jack Renshaw will remain Senior Vice President, Western Region, overseeing the same geography but with a reduced cost structure.

“We are pleased to announce that the synergies from our recent acquisition of C&J are achieving our previously announced target of $17 million and should be fully realized by June 30,” Keith Schilling, Basic’s President and CEO, said in a statement. “In addition, our response to COVID-19, including furloughs and headcount reductions, should result in a reduction in expenses by an additional $20 million. Further, we expect the operational consolidation to result in additional cost savings of approximately $20 million on an annual basis.”

“…We believe this right-sizing of our company structure will afford Basic the benefits of scale and preservation of liquidity that will allow us to reinforce our commitment to our customers as a leading production services company in the U.S. and industry consolidator of choice.”

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.