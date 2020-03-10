Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM

The deal increases the company's footprint in the Permian, California and other key oil basins.

Basic Energy Services Inc. has acquired NexTier’s production operations for $94 million. The NexTier production operations, known as C&J Well Services, is the third largest rig servicing provider in the U.S.

“This transaction solidifies Basic’s foundation to become the leading and most trusted production services provider in the country,” said Keith L. Schilling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic. “Starting with the near-complete sale of our pumping services assets, we have taken important steps to bolster our core production-focused businesses, enhance our credit profile and ultimately position the company for future growth and leadership….”

“Importantly, we expect our increased operating scale, enhanced credit metrics and strong cash flow generation will enable the company to continue to de-lever while remaining a disciplined but active participant in the ongoing consolidation occurring in our industry.”

Jack Renshaw, Senior Vice President of C&J Well Services, will join Basic to lead the newly formed Western Region, consisting of all California and Rocky Mountain operations.

Jim Newman, Senior Vice President, Region Operations, will continue to oversee operations in the Permian and Central Regions, as well as Agua Libre Midstream. Adam Hurley, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development of Basic, will take on the role of Chief Integration Officer, and will be responsible for overseeing the integration process.

As a result of the transaction, Basic will expand the country’s leading workover fleet, which includes 411 high spec rigs, and will now be nearly 5,000 employees strong across 11 states. It also increases the company’s footprint in the Permian, California and other key oil basins.

Basic estimates that liquidity immediately post-closing will be about $65 million, and the company expects that number to increase through 2020 from higher cash flow on a combined basis.

The transaction closed on March 9, 2020, and Basic funded the acquisition through a combination of cash and notes. The cash component of $59 million consisted of cash on hand, proceeds from Basic’s previously announced sale of its pumping services assets, and bridge financing of $15 million committed by Ascribe Capital. In addition, Basic provided to NexTier an aggregate principal amount of $34 million of 10.75% senior secured notes due October 2023, contributed by Ascribe.

In consideration for Ascribe’s contribution of outstanding senior notes, Basic issued to Ascribe common stock equivalents equal to an 83% pro forma ownership stake in Basic.

The Basic board will expand to include seven directors, with Julio Quintana, John Jackson, Keith Schilling and James Kern continuing in their roles. Larry First and two additional members appointed by Ascribe Capital will join the board. Sam Langford and Tim Day agreed to resign from their roles in connection with the closing.

