Barclays Director Joins BP

BP plc revealed Friday that it has appointed Tushar Morzaria as a non-executive director.

The appointment will take effect on September 1. Morzaria, who is currently the group finance director of Barclays plc, will also join BP’s audit committee as an additional member.

Morzaria joined Barclays from JP Morgan in 2013 and is a member of the Barclays’ board and executive committee. As of July 24, he holds 8,277 ordinary shares in BP.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Tushar to BP,” Helge Lund, BP chairman, said in a company statement.

“He will bring a wealth of strong financial services expertise to BP, as well as experience in delivering corporate change programs while maintaining a focus on performance,” he added.

“I look forward to Tushar joining the board and becoming an important addition to our audit committee as we navigate the next phase of BP’s reinvention,” Lund continued.

Back in January this year, BP revealed that Brian Gilvary, BP’s chief financial officer, had decided to retire from the company and step down from the board on June 30. Gilvary was succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, the chief financial officer of BP’s Upstream segment, on July 1.

In November last year, BP announces that, following the appointment of Nils Andersen as chairman of Unilever, Andersen had informed the board of his intention to step down and resign as a non-executive director of BP with effect from March 18.

BP is currently headed by chief executive officer Bernard Looney, who was appointed in February this year and succeeded ex BP CEO Bob Dudley. Lund was appointed in July 2018.

BP is an integrated energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The group employs over 70,000 people, according to its website.

