Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel.
The Russian grade of Siberian Light will be processed at Ceylon Petroleum Corp.’s refinery in Sapugaskanda, Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said in a phone interview. The country’s sole refinery is set to receive crude on May 28, enabling its restart for the first time in over two months, according to its power and energy minister in an earlier tweet.
Sri Lanka is the latest Asian nation to accept Russian crude after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine prompted widespread condemnation and sanctions. Most refiners in the US and across Europe have halted purchases from the OPEC+ producer, prompting the cost of Russian oil to plummet, while opportunistic buying from Asian customers in China and India has surged.
The Sapugaskanda refinery is using Siberian Light crude, said Wijesinghe. It’s one of several grades of crude that our refinery can process, alongside Abu Dhabi’s Murban and Iranian Light oil, he said. It’s still unclear how Sri Lanka will be paying for the shipment.
“Sapugaskanda refinery will commence operations for first time since March 20 with a crude oil cargo unloading tomorrow,” minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted on May 27. “The refinery will start producing fuel oil in six days.”
The vessel Nissos Delos, carrying a cargo of Siberian Light, has moved to a single-point mooring from where it can discharge, after being anchored nearby for a month, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It loaded at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on March 29 and is chartered by a trader by the name of Coral Energy.
Sri Lanka has been facing its worst financial crisis of the country’s independent history, with shortages of everything from food to oil. Fuel supplies are so low that the government told citizens not to queue for gasoline at filling stations. The nation has been trying to come up with cash to pay for oil that’s been sitting on tankers off its coast as its fuel crunch persists.
--With assistance from Serene Cheong and Julian Lee.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- FID For $13.2B Louisiana LNG Project
- UK Slaps 25 Percent Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Profits
- African LNG Projects To Look Out For
- Saudi Arabia Making $1B From Oil Exports Every Day
- Shell Completes Sale of Russian Assets to Lukoil
- Most UKCS Operators Paying Invoices Promptly
- Equinor Submits Plan For Halten East Subsea Developments
- EU Plan To Escape Russian Fossil Fuels May Fall Short Of Objectives
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Still Seeking More Oil and Fuel Imports
- EU Forms Task Force To Support Departure From Russian Fossil Fuels
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM
- Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- World's Oil Growth Engine Is About to Slow
- Saudi Arabia Says It Has Done All It Can for the Oil Market
- BlackRock Told Texas It Will Still Invest In Oil And Gas
- Ruble Hits 5-Year High as Gas Buyers Bend to Putin Demand
- DOI Provides Offshore Leasing Program Update
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term