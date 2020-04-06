Bankrupt Alta Mesa Accepts Lower Bid With $220MM Sale
After much legal back and forth, Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has agreed to sell itself for $220 million, down from $320 million. The buyer requested the discount because “a perfect storm of factors” had recently reduced the value of Alta Mesa’s assets including the coronavirus pandemic, the decreased demand for oil and OPEC outcomes, according to court documents filed in Houston April 2.
The buyer--BCE-Mach III--and Alta Mesa are aiming to close on the modified purchase agreement by April 10, as there is concern that additional roadblocks could emerge if market conditions take a turn for the worst this week.
“Should oil prices decline further, BCE-Mach III’s willingness to proceed with this transaction is likely to diminish in light of, among other factors, its hedging obligations under its financing arrangements with UBS, which will force BCE-Mach III to “lock in” the necessary hedges at extremely low prices and limit their upside if oil prices rebound,” John Cesarz, Managing Director of Perella Weinberg Partners, said in a written court statement.
“BCEMach III could soon be in a position in which it is better off forfeiting its $32 million deposit than consummating the sale... The debtors cannot afford to run these risks and closing as promptly as possible is the best way to mitigate them.”
The revised bid is "the highest and otherwise best offer," according to the creditors' court documents. It is based on oil selling at $23 a barrel and can rise or fall by as much as $20 million based oil prices two days prior to closing.
In late January, BCE-Mach III LLC, the third partnership between Bayou City Energy Management LLC and Mach Resources LLC, planned to buy all of the upstream assets of Alta Mesa Holdings LP and its subsidiaries, and the midstream assets of Kingfisher Midstream LLC and its subsidiaries as part of the sellers’ Chapter 11 bankruptcies. However, on March 10 the buyer indicated its financing via UBS AG fell through due to crashing oil prices.
The new agreement must be approved by a judge at hearing scheduled for April 8. If the sale is not concluded at that hearing, the court has said it would take into account breach of contract claims on the failure of the original purchase agreement.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Feds to Offer 77MM Barrels of Oil Storage to Producers
- Bankrupt Alta Mesa Accepts Lower Bid With $220MM Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Makes Staff, Salary Cuts
- US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week
- Output Cuts and Storage Scarcity Could Drive Oil Market This Week
- Baker Hughes Virtual Test Successful for Louisiana Project
- Petrobras Hits Oil in Santos Basin Pre-Salt
- Fugro Implements Painful Measures
- Is a US-Saudi-Russia Production Cut Viable?
- Oil Producers Race for Output Deal
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Billions in Oil Royalty Payments at Stake as Trump Mulls Relief
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan