Banking Giant ING No Longer Funding New Oil And Gas Fields

Dutch multinational banking giant ING has decided to restrict financing for new oil and gas fields while at the same time increasing renewable energy efforts to push forward the energy transition.

The decision is part of ING’s Terra approach to steer its portfolio towards keeping the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius to achieve net-zero by 2050.

ING said that it worked hard over the years to build a power generation lending book that’s 60 percent renewables, ‘outperforming by far the most ambitious’ climate goal of the Paris Agreement.

“Today we go a step further and announce that we aim to grow new financing of renewable energy by 50 percent by year-end 2025 and will no longer provide dedicated finance to new oil and gas fields,” ING stated.

These steps are aligned with the ‘Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 Roadmap’ by the International Energy Agency. Massive investment is needed in clean energy and infrastructure, which will then lead to a decrease in demand for fossil fuels, according to the roadmap. That reduced demand should be met by existing oil and gas fields, which means that in both the IEA’s and ING’s view, no new fields should be needed.

These steps also support the European Union’s ‘Fit for 55’ and ‘REPowerEU’ plans. Also there, key elements are oil and gas supplies from existing fields, investments in clean energy, infrastructure for the electrified economy, and energy efficiency.

“The best way to reduce dependency on fossil fuels is to make sure there are enough affordable green alternatives available,” said Michiel de Haan, head of ING’s energy sector. “These steps support that and show we’re serious about putting our financing to work to facilitate the energy transition.”

The bank stated that it balances three interests in developing ING’s energy strategy – the need to decarbonize to fight climate change, the need for energy to remain affordable for people and companies, and the need for security of the energy supply.

The steps announced by ING follow actions the bank started years ago. Looking at its power generation portfolio, ING pledged in 2017 to exit coal-fired power plants by 2025 and has since then decreased its exposure by 80 percent. At the same time, it more than doubled its financing of power generation from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, which now makes up almost 60 percent of ING’s power generation portfolio.

The restriction refers to dedicated upstream finance – lending or capital markets – for oil and gas fields approved for development after December 31, 2021.

“At the same time, we will continue to provide financing to clients active in keeping oil and gas flowing, in line with efforts to keep energy secure and affordable during the low-carbon transition,” ING said.

To see how quickly the energy transition is taking shape and forcing certain entities to look past oil and gas, there is no need to look past ING.

From 2007 to 2010, they were the primary sponsor of a team competing in probably the largest fuel-spending sport in existence – Formula 1. The team in question, Renault, even added the bank’s name in its official race team name and called itself ING Renault Formula 1 Team. They were even often sponsors of races held in the F1 championship.

With this new announcement, it is highly visible that some entities are trying to send a clear message that oil and gas is no longer the way to go for them, despite the opposite being true relatively recently.

Also, ING is so far the largest bank to step away from new oil and gas investments. The Dutch banking giant as of the end of 2020 was the 30th largest bank in the world. The top four banks are Chinese, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China taking the top spot. The top bank outside of China is JPMorgan Chase in 5th place.

