Bakken Gas Production Up In 2021 As Oil Drops Once Again
Annual natural gas production – measured as gross withdrawals – in North Dakota’s Bakken region increased by 9 percent in 2021, even as the region’s crude oil production declined by 6 percent, according to the Drilling Productivity Report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
According to the report, natural gas production reached an annual high of 2.97 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2021, surpassing the previous high of 2.95 Bcf/d set in 2019 and reversing an 8 percent decline in 2020 amid demand decline and production shut-ins related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In contrast, the Bakken region’s average annual crude oil production peaked at 1.45 million barrels per day in 2019 and then declined by 17 percent in 2020 and by 6 percent in 2021. The region’s ratio of natural gas to crude oil production has been increasing since 2008 and continues to accelerate.
North Dakota state regulators and operators continue to reduce natural gas flaring at the wellhead that has accompanied natural gas production.
The EIA stated that the North Dakota Industrial Commission raised natural gas capture targets, or the percentage of natural gas captured at the wellhead rather than flared, from 74 percent in October 2014 to 91 percent at the beginning of November 2020.
As of December 2021, North Dakota’s natural gas flaring rate averaged 7.5 percent, which means that 92.5 percent of the natural gas was captured.
To meet the capture targets, midstream companies operating in North Dakota expanded their natural gas processing capacity from 1.0 Bcf/d in 2013 to 4.0 Bcf/d in 2021, according to the NDIC.
The NDIC expects processing capacity to increase to 4.2 Bcf/d in 2023 because more pipeline takeaway capacity has been added.
In February 2022, WBI Energy placed into service the 100-mile North Bakken Expansion pipeline, which can transport 0.25 Bcf/d of natural gas from production centers in Tioga, North Dakota, to demand centers in McKenzie County, North Dakota.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Westwood: Offshore Rig Utilization Way Higher Than Initially Thought
- USA to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela
- McDermott COO Joins Tellurian
- Bakken Gas Production Up In 2021 As Oil Drops Once Again
- USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record
- Helix Increases Presence In Gulf Of Mexico Decom Market
- Eni Begins Process of Opening Gazprom Bank Current Accounts
- McDermott Pens ADNOC Fujairah LNG FEED Deal
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Petoro Agrees Deal For FutureOn FieldTwin Design Software
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time