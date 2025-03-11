Baker Hughes, Woodside to Develop Low Carbon Power Generation Solution

Baker Hughes and Woodside said they aim to bring other development partners into the program.

Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy have partnered in a joint initiative to develop a low carbon power generation technology solution using a platform specifically designed for oil and gas, heavy industries, and other small-scale applications.

Building on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022, the two companies have signed a technology development agreement to develop the small-scale Net Power platform. The platform works by using natural gas to generate affordable power while inherently capturing nearly all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, they said in a joint news release.

Baker Hughes and Woodside said they aim to bring other development partners into the program to tailor the concept to the continuously evolving requirements of different captive power generation segments. Through the agreement, the program will also focus on assessing the feasibility and industrial market scalability of Net Power’s platform.

Baker Hughes said it is the exclusive provider of the small-scale application of the Net Power platform, and the agreement will benefit from the development and testing currently ongoing both at Net Power’s La Porte, Texas, demonstration facility and the company’s planned first utility-scale power plant near Midland, Texas, according to the release.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Baker Hughes and leverage their leading-edge technology and our combined engineering and CCUS capabilities to explore and develop lower-carbon emissions alternative power solutions using Net Power’s platform," Woodside Executive Vice President for Technical and Energy Development Julie Fallon said. "This agreement further strengthens our long-standing relationship across the natural gas value chain and our shared journey in the energy transition”.

“Baker Hughes is committed to providing innovative solutions that support the decarbonization of the energy and industrial sectors, and we are honored to share this journey with our long-standing customer Woodside Energy,” Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president of Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes, said. “We believe this framework represents the partnerships and collaborations necessary to develop and scale the energy solutions that support decarbonization while also meeting the world’s growing energy demand”.

“Net Power applauds the enhanced collaboration between Woodside and our partner Baker Hughes. This work has the potential to bring our technology platform to a broader array of end markets and applications, complementing our utility-scale program and strategy,” Net Power CEO Danny Rice said. “Today’s announcement is a tangible commitment to continue technology innovation and market development for the Net Power platform and to bring ultra-low emissions energy solutions to a power-hungry world”.

In February, Baker Hughes said it won a contract from Argent LNG LCC to provide liquefaction solution and related services for its proposed liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Baker Hughes will supply liquefaction solutions, power generation equipment, and gas compression systems for the facility, which is set to deliver approximately 24 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG, the company said in an earlier news release.

Phase 1 construction for Argent LNG is targeted to begin in 2026, with commercial operations expected by 2030. Phase 2, which aims to expand capacity, is advancing through critical milestones, including resource reporting, securing FERC approvals, formalizing gas supply agreements, and achieving financial close, according to the release.

