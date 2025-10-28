Baker Hughes Wins New Aramco Drilling Services Contract

Baker Hughes signed an agreement with Aramco expanding its integrated underbalanced coiled tubing drilling operations across Saudi Arabia's natural gas fields.

Baker Hughes Co has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) expanding its integrated underbalanced coiled tubing drilling (UBCTD) operations across Saudi Arabia’s natural gas fields.

"Under the multi-year agreement, Baker Hughes will expand its current UBCTD fleet from four to 10 units for re-entry and greenfield drilling projects across fields in the kingdom", the Houston, Texas-based company said in a press release.

"The company will provide integrated solutions to manage all aspects of the UBCTD operations, including coiled tubing drilling units, underbalanced drilling services, operational management, well construction and geosciences to scale and accelerate their access to gas from new and established fields".

Work under the expanded contract is scheduled to start next year.

"Baker Hughes’ integrated approach to UBCTD includes the industry-leading CoilTrak™ bottomhole assembly system and enhanced reservoir analysis driven by GaffneyCline™ energy advisory", Baker Hughes said. "This unique pairing of technology and insight allows operators to more effectively navigate the subsurface environment during horizontal drilling and re-entry operations.

"By combining these solutions with holistic project management services, Baker Hughes will enhance production efficiency, speed and safety while mitigating reservoir damage when compared to traditional development methods".

Amerino Gatti, Baker Hughes executive vice president for oilfield services and equipment, said, “This project is the result of nearly two decades of successful collaboration between Baker Hughes and Aramco, which have set the standard for UBCTD. By combining advanced technologies with a holistic, integrated approach, we can support Aramco to more efficiently access bypassed and hard-to-reach hydrocarbons and produce the resources that help the kingdom thrive".

"This expansion sets the stage for further innovation in UBCTD, which has the potential to shape how oil and gas are produced around the world", Gatti added.

Baker Hughes entered the Saudi UBCTD market in 2008, according to the company.

In a separate contract, Baker Hughes said Monday it has been tapped by Technip Energies NV to supply a steam turbine generator along with critical centrifugal compression equipment for the Blue Point Number One ammonia project in Louisiana.

CF Industries Holdings Inc, JERA Co Inc and Mitsui & Co Ltd announced the final investment decision on the project April 8, earmarking $4 billion. They awarded Technip Energies the engineering, procurement, equipment and module fabrication contract.

Blue Point Number One, to rise at CF Industries’ Blue Point Complex in Ascension Parish, has a nameplate capacity of 1.4 million metric tons a year, making it the biggest ammonia production facility in the world according to the partners. They aim to start production 2029.

The facility will use natural gas as feedstock. It will have a carbon dioxide dehydration and compression unit to prepare emissions captured during production for transport and sequestration. This unit is expected to prevent over 95 percent of emissions from the facility from escaping to the atmosphere according to the partners.

"Baker Hughes' scope includes a range of compressors, including an ammonia compressor, a syngas compressor, a recycle compressor and a CO2 compressor, to deliver the captured CO2 to geological storage via pipeline, as well as a steam turbine-driven BRUSH™ Power Generation generator", Baker Hughes said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com