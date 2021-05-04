Baker Hughes Wins Brazil Subsea Contract

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has awarded Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) a subsea oilfield equipment contract for its Marlim and Voador field revitalization plan in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil, Baker Hughes reported Monday.

“This contract is a culmination of our multi-year engagement with Petrobras and builds on our history supplying subsea production systems to deepwater projects in Brazil,” Adyr Tourinho, Baker Hughes’ vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Our lightweight, compact technology is engineered to combat the most demanding conditions found in today’s deepwater environments.”

Baker Hughes stated that it will supply up to five subsea production and injection manifold systems under the contract. The company stated the systems apply a lightweight and compact design for installation from smaller vessels and include integrated hydraulic connection systems and retrievable choke modules, which it pointed out achieve cost savings over the life of the field.

The contract also calls on Baker Hughes to provide 32 “Modpods” – modular, structured, subsea control modules – that it manufactures at its Nailsea facility in Bristol, U.K., the service company continued. The firm added the modules boast an extensive field deployment history and a mean time between failures that is 10 times the industry average, based on measurements by the Offshore and Onshore Reliability Data (Oreada).

“This order is an important example of how Subsea Connect is bringing structured technology to improve execution certainty,” commented Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Equipment Neil Saunders. “We are able to deliver world-class subsea solutions with a breadth of expertise and skills to bring flexibility, scalability, and versatility to complex projects. We are proud to partner with Petrobras on the revitalization of Marlim and Voador and offer our latest subsea technologies for Brazil.”

