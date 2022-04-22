Baker Hughes VP Becomes OEUK Task Group Chair

Anderson has worked in the energy and infrastructure industries for more than 20 years.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), previously named Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), has announced that Findlay Anderson, the vice president and general counsel of oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, will become the new chair of the OEUK Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Task Group.

Anderson is taking over as chair from Craig Shanaghey, the president of operations services in Europe, Middle East and Africa at Wood, who has led the Task Group since its creation in the summer of 2019. In that time, Shanaghey oversaw the release of the very first industry wide survey into D&I within the sector, OEUK highlighted.

Anderson has worked in the energy and infrastructure industries for more than 20 years, OEUK outlined. The incoming OEUK Task Group Chair first joined Baker Hughes back in July 2017 as an Associate General Counsel and has previously worked for companies such as GE Oil & Gas, McGrigors LLP, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited, according to his social media page.

The D&I Task Group was created to drive forward diversity and inclusion in the sector, catalyze action and share good practice, OEUK noted. Anderson has been on the Task Group since its inception, in addition to leading the UK D&I program for Baker Hughes for the past four years, OEUK highlighted.

“We welcome Findlay into the role as Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Task Group, at what is a challenging but ambitious time for our industry,” OEUK CEO Deirdre Michie OBE said in an organization statement.

“Diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our sector’s ability to transition to cleaner technologies, while underpinning energy security - we need to attract and retain a diversity of talent, skills and experience, as well as ensure inclusive and collaborative ways of working,” Michie added.

“I’d like to thank Craig Shanaghey for his fantastic work in leading and driving the Task Group since 2019. Under his leadership, the group spearheaded industry’s first crucial survey into D&I within our sector and its insights will help drive forward further improvements as we work collectively to reach our net zero targets,” Michie continued.

Commenting on his new role, Anderson said, “it is an honor to be asked to take on this role chairing the D&I Task Group”.

“Craig and the group have achieved so much already in the past few years. 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy year as we increase the momentum and focus around this key area of challenge and opportunity for our industry,” he added.

OGUK Diversity & Inclusion Report

The April 2021 OGUK Diversity & Inclusion Survey Report revealed that 57 percent of survey respondents rated the D&I culture of their organization as strong or very strong and 14 percent regarded this culture in their organizations as weak or felt that there was no D&I culture at all.

According to the report, around 38 percent of the respondents believed that the D&I focus in their organization had improved in the last few years. However, the report also revealed that 47 percent felt that it only improved marginally or didn’t know, while 15 percent thought it had declined to some degree.

The report noted that most of the operators and the larger supply chain companies scored well on D&I culture but added that this was not always the case for the smaller or medium size supply chain companies.

Around 1,600 people from over 100 different organizations across 23 job families completed the D&I survey.

