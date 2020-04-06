Baker Hughes Virtual Test Successful for Louisiana Project

Using advanced digital and remote access, 21 people in five cities monitored the test.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. reported Thursday that liquefaction equipment for the Calcasieu Pass LNG export project it is developing in Cameron Parish, La., has passed a virtual string test conducted at a Baker Hughes facility in Massa, Italy.

“The successful string test demonstrates the strength of the project’s design and that the equipment will function properly once installed, a major milestone and an important indicator of on-time delivery for the overall project,” Venture Global noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The company pointed out the first Calcasieu Pass mixed refrigerant compression system string test proves the engineering, functionality and performance of the project’s process system. Moreover, the firm contends obtaining the outcome just seven months after the project’s final investment decision (FID) represents “a major achievement and step-change for the industry.”

Given constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker Hughes and Venture Global used virtual technology to conduct the test. Venture Global noted that 21 people in five cities worldwide monitored the test using advanced digital and remote access. Moreover, the firm stated that local field technicians for Baker Hughes and Venture Global directly observed the test in Massa.

Venture Global explained the string test on the first full set of equipment – part of the ongoing execution of the project – proved that all system components function together under normal operating conditions.

“The string test replicates and simulates site conditions, and every component that will be shipped to and operated at site is commissioned and validated in order to verify whole system functionality and performance,” Venture Global stated. “The test performs a mechanical running assessment and measures equipment vibration and bearing temperatures at full speed and full load.”

In addition, the company noted the auxiliary and control systems are calibrated to minimize such activities in the field.

Baker Hughes is supplying the LNG liquefaction train system, power island system and field support services for the Calcasieu Pass project, which will boast a total nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum. It received a notice to proceed from Venture Global last August.

