Baker Hughes USA Rig Count Rises
The U.S. rotary rig count increased by two to 432 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
In its weekly count of operating rigs Baker Hughes noted that both additional U.S. drilling units are gas rigs, now totaling 93. The U.S. oil and miscellaneous rig tallies remained flat at 337 and two, respectively, the service company added.
Since this time last year, when 602 rigs were operating, the U.S. has shed 170 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 167-unit decrease in oil rigs, a three-unit decline in gas rigs, and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count fell by three this week to 11 – compared to 18 a year ago.
Canada shed 11 rigs this week, closing out the week at 58 units, Baker Hughes continued. The service company pointed out that Canada’s oil rig count is down five (to 19) and gas rig count is down six (to 39).
Compared to this time in 2020, Canada’s rig count is up 23, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has added 13 oil and 10 gas rigs since then.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
