Baker Hughes USA Rig Count Edges Upward

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by two to 455 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

In its weekly count of operating drilling units Baker Hughes noted that U.S. oil rigs increased by four, now totaling 356. The U.S. gas and miscellaneous rig tallies each dropped by one to 99 and zero units, respectively, the service company added.

Against this time last year, when 318 rigs were operating, the U.S. is up 137 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 119-unit increase in oil rigs, a 20-unit gain in gas rigs, and a two-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count fell by one this week to 14 – compared to 12 a year ago.

Canada shed one rig to close out the week at 58 units, Baker Hughes continued. The service company pointed out that Canada’s oil rig count remained flat at 25 and gas rig count fell by one to 33.

Compared to this time in 2020, Canada’s rig count is up 37, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has added 17 oil and 20 gas rigs year-over-year.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

