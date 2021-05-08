Baker Hughes USA and Canada Rig Counts Increase

Baker Hughes reported increases in the number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 448 this week – an eight-unit week-on-week increase.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a two-unit increase in oil rigs (to 344), a seven-unit increase in gas rigs (to 103), and a one-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs (to one), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 74 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 52 fewer oil rigs, 23 fewer gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 13, compared to 15 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by four this week to 55. The latest total for Canada comprises 22 oil rigs (up two) and 33 gas rigs (also up two), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 15 more oil and 14 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

