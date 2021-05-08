Baker Hughes USA and Canada Rig Counts Increase
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 448 this week – an eight-unit week-on-week increase.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a two-unit increase in oil rigs (to 344), a seven-unit increase in gas rigs (to 103), and a one-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs (to one), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 74 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 52 fewer oil rigs, 23 fewer gas rigs, and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 13, compared to 15 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by four this week to 55. The latest total for Canada comprises 22 oil rigs (up two) and 33 gas rigs (also up two), the firm pointed out.
Against figures for last year, 15 more oil and 14 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Big Oil Braces for Climate Votes
- Velesto Provides Update on Sunken Rig
- BHP Caribbean Project Starts Production
- Applications Open for North Sea Greenhand Program
- Analysts Raise 2021 Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron Awards GOM Services Contract
- Baker Hughes USA and Canada Rig Counts Increase
- Rig Sinks and More
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale
- Sembcorp Marine Faces Skilled Worker Shortage
- Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak
- Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training
- Saipem Appoints New CEO
- SLB-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO
- 6 Reasons Asia Oil Refiners Are Not Going Away Soon
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico