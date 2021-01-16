Baker Hughes US Rig Tally Hits 373
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by 13 to 373 this week.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a 12-unit increase in oil rigs (to 287), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 85) and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (one), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. rig count is down 423 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 386 more oil rigs, 35 more gas rigs and two more miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week dropped by one to 16, compared to 20 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count increased by 44 this week to 161. The latest total for Canada comprises 90 oil rigs (up 37) and 71 gas rigs (up seven), the firm pointed out.
Against figures for last year, 62 fewer oil and 21 fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
