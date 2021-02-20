Baker Hughes US Rig Count Holds Steady

The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the US remained flat this week, Baker Hughes reported Friday.

Against figures from a week ago, the latest 397-rig U.S. count reflects a one-unit drop in oil rigs (to 305) and a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 90). Baker Hughes also noted the number of miscellaneous rigs held steady at one.

The total U.S. rig count is down 394 drilling units from last year at this time, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 374, gas rigs are down 19, and miscellaneous rigs are down one.

Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count fell by one this week to 16. A year ago, the U.S. boasted 22 operating offshore rigs.

Canada netted four fewer rigs this past week, bringing the country’s operating drilling unit count to 172. The country’s latest tally comprises 100 oil rigs (down one week-on-week) and 72 gas rigs (down three), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2020, 244 rigs (169 oil and 75 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.

Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

