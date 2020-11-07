Baker Hughes US Rig Count Hits Milestone
The number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit the 300 mark this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The latest U.S. rig count represents a week-on-week jump of four drilling units. The number of U.S. oil rigs grew by five this week to 226 units. The U.S. gas rig figure finished the week at 71, showing a one-unit decline, Baker Hughes noted. In addition, the firm stated the number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged at three.
Against the year-ago figure of 817, the U.S. rig count is down by 517 drilling units for the period, Baker Hughes continued. It pointed out that oil rigs are down 458, gas rigs are down 59 and miscellaneous rigs are flat at three.
Baker Hughes added the U.S. offshore rig count dropped by one to 12 this week – down 11 from last year at this time.
Canada gained zero net rigs this past week, staying at 86 operating drilling units. The country’s latest tally comprises 37 oil rigs (down three week-on-week) and 49 gas rigs (up three), Baker Hughes noted. At this time in 2019, 140 rigs (97 oil and 43 gas) were operating in Canada, the firm added.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
