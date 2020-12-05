Baker Hughes US Rig Count Hits 323

Baker Hughes reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States grew by three this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by three to 323 this week.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a five-unit increase in oil rigs (to 246), a two-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 75) and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (two), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 476 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 417 more oil rigs, 58 more gas rigs and one more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week grew by one to 13, compared to 22 this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count remained flat at 102 units this week. The latest total for Canada comprises 40 oil rigs (up two) and 62 gas rigs (down two), the firm pointed out.

Against the 138 total rigs this time last year, 47 fewer oil and 11 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.