Baker Hughes US Rig Count Edges Upward

Baker Hughes reported another gain this week in the the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Wednesday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by two to 348 this week.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a one-unit increase in oil rigs (to 264), a two-unit increase in gas rigs (to 83) and a one-unit drop in the number of miscellaneous rigs (to one), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 457 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 413 more oil rigs, 42 more gas rigs and two fewer miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week rose by one to 17, down six from last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count fell by 20 this week to 82. The latest total for Canada comprises 31 oil rigs (down 10) and 51 gas rigs (down 10), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 21 fewer oil and four more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

