Baker Hughes Turbomachinery To Power Train 2 Of Pluto LNG

Oilfield services major Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract by Bechtel to provide gas turbines and centrifugal compressors for the expansion of Woodside’s Pluto LNG processing facility in Western Australia.

Pluto Train 2, using Baker Hughes’ technology, will be one of the most efficient LNG trains in Australia with an expected capacity of approximately 5 million tons per annum.

Pluto’s second train will process natural gas from the nearby offshore Scarborough field, which contains only around 0.1 percent carbon dioxide. This makes it an attractive option for Woodside’s major LNG customers seeking reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon energy to meet demand and support their countries’ decarbonization goals.

“The construction of Pluto LNG’s second train builds on Baker Hughes’ existing technology supply for Pluto LNG’s first train, which has been in operation since 2012, and further expands Baker Hughes’ global turbomachinery fleet in LNG operations,” the company said.

Baker Hughes’ scope of supply includes six aero-derivative gas turbines and 14 centrifugal compressors for the main refrigerant train, as well as one gas turbine generator in addition to the existing Train 1 power system.

The gas turbine will be of the LM6000PF+ model which Baker Hughes describes as “highly-efficient, cost-effective, and flexible in operation” with the ability to “maximize efficiency and help lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

“This latest order builds on our longstanding relationship with Woodside dating back to 1989 when we first started partnering in pioneering LNG solutions for natural gas supply,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes.

“Our state-of-the-art technology combined with Woodside’s commitment to supplying lower carbon intensity liquefied natural gas shows how we can responsibly provide secure energy together. Pluto Train 2 will be critical for the energy transition, supporting the strong demand for natural gas and the need for increasingly efficient, safe, and reliable LNG operations,” he added.

Packaging of the turbine and the compressor train as well as the manufacturing of the compressors and testing of the trains will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Florence and Massa, Italy.

Baker Hughes LNG turbomachinery equipment is installed at 50 LNG plants in operation around the world, driving more than 420 million tons per annum of global LNG installed capacity.

