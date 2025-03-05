Baker Hughes to Support Frontier's CCS, Power Projects

Baker Hughes will provide CO2 compression, well design and its industrial NovaLT gas turbines.

Baker Hughes Co. and Frontier Carbon Solutions LLC have launched a partnership under which Baker Hughes will provide its technology to Frontier’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electricity generation projects.

Houston, Texas-based Baker Hughes will provide carbon dioxide (CO2) compression, well design and its industrial NovaLT gas turbines, giving Dallas, Texas-based Frontier “greater efficiencies and resources for project development”, a joint statement said.

One of the CCS projects is the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in Wyoming. Spanning nearly 100,000 acres, “the hub is designed to support industrial emitters across the region and ethanol facilities across the Midwest utilizing its [Frontier’s] CO2-by-rail strategy, establishing Frontier as a new standard for scalable carbon storage infrastructure”, the companies said.

“Frontier currently holds three Class VI permits and has commenced drilling activities on its first wells with first injection commencing year-end 2025”.

The CCS hub is planned to have a permanent storage capacity of 400,000 metric tons a year. The captured CO2 would be sequestered in the Nugget Formation, a geological reservoir with a projected 99 percent CO2 retention rate over 1,000 years.

A preliminary analysis by carbon management consultancy EcoEngineers found up to 85 percent CO2 removal efficiency, “allowing for significant volumes of verified CDR credits starting in 2026”, Frontier said December 13, 2024, announcing the project.

The partnership with Baker Hughes will also support Frontier’s plan to build 256 megawatts of natural gas-fired power production, “designed to meet the increasing power demands across Wyoming, the broader Mountain West, and Texas - particularly driven by the rapid expansion of data centers and industrial operations”, the companies said.

Robby Rockey, president and co-chief executive of Frontier, commented, “By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs”.

“Baker Hughes’ leadership in turbine technology, drilling services, and CCS innovation makes them an ideal partner in executing this vision”, Rockey added.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chair and chief executive of Baker Hughes, said, “Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry”.

The statement said, “Baker Hughes expects orders, in relation to this agreement, as Frontier projects progress”.

