Baker Hughes to Cut 234 Jobs in Oklahoma City

Baker Hughes Co. has notified local and state government officials of a planned mass layoff at its facility at 12701 Santa Fe Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla.

A Baker Hughes spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone that the site serves as an oilfield services operations and manufacturing center that includes the company’s Motor Center of Excellence.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) Act letter from Baker Hughes to officials Wednesday and seen by Rigzone, 234 individuals will be laid off and the job cuts are expected to be permanent. In the letter Baker Hughes cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the “historic collapse in demand for oil & gas and other negative market conditions” as reasons for the layoff and for not issuing the notice sooner.

The company stated that employees will be paid for a 14-day notice period and that they will retain certain benefits for six months after the layoff. It added that the Oklahoma City facility will remain open.

Earlier this week, Baker Hughes reported that it expects to incur a $15 billion write-down for the first quarter of this year. In addition, the oilfield services company revealed plans to launch a restructuring and cut capital spending this year by more than 20 percent.

