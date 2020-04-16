Baker Hughes to Cut 234 Jobs in Oklahoma City
Baker Hughes Co. has notified local and state government officials of a planned mass layoff at its facility at 12701 Santa Fe Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla.
A Baker Hughes spokesperson confirmed to Rigzone that the site serves as an oilfield services operations and manufacturing center that includes the company’s Motor Center of Excellence.
According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) Act letter from Baker Hughes to officials Wednesday and seen by Rigzone, 234 individuals will be laid off and the job cuts are expected to be permanent. In the letter Baker Hughes cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the “historic collapse in demand for oil & gas and other negative market conditions” as reasons for the layoff and for not issuing the notice sooner.
The company stated that employees will be paid for a 14-day notice period and that they will retain certain benefits for six months after the layoff. It added that the Oklahoma City facility will remain open.
Earlier this week, Baker Hughes reported that it expects to incur a $15 billion write-down for the first quarter of this year. In addition, the oilfield services company revealed plans to launch a restructuring and cut capital spending this year by more than 20 percent.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- ADNOC Cancels $1.65B Dalma Gas Contracts
- Weatherford Sees Improvements in 1Q Financial Results
- Baker Hughes to Cut 234 Jobs in Oklahoma City
- Offshore Drilling Starts for Qatar Mega-Project
- Devon's $830MM Barnett Asset Sale Pushed Back
- Petrobras Hibernates 62 Platforms
- Exxon Boosts Output of Raw Materials for Masks
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- ProPetro Execs, Board Take Salary Cuts
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs