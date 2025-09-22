Baker Hughes Tapped for Flare Gas Recovery Project in Iraq

Baker Hughes signed an agreement with Halfaya Gas to strengthen collaboration for an innovative flare gas recovery system at the Bin Umar gas processing plant in southeastern Iraq.

Baker Hughes Co. has signed an agreement with Iraq-based Halfaya Gas Co. Ltd. (HGC) to strengthen collaboration for an innovative flare gas recovery system at the Bin Umar gas processing plant in southeastern Iraq.

Baker Hughes said in a media release that the project will significantly reduce upstream flaring and transform waste gas into valuable products.

The two companies previously signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the Bin Umar project and complete a pre-Front End Engineering and Design study.

The project aims to recover up to 300 million standard cubic feet per day of flared gas. This is equivalent to roughly 32 billion kilowatt-hours annually, similar to the annual electricity use of about 2 million average households in Iraq, Baker Hughes said.

The waste gas that would have been flared will instead be processed into treated dry gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and condensate for both domestic consumption and export, it said.

Additionally, the companies have agreed to collaborate on developing upstream oilfields in Iraq, utilizing Baker Hughes' Oilfield Services & Equipment expertise. This partnership includes exploring strategic opportunities for local maintenance and repair services and potential industrial manufacturing collaborations, according to Baker Hughes.

The Bin Umar project is developed by HGC, owned by RASEP of RAS Group, under a 15-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer contract with South Gas Company, a subsidiary of Iraq's Ministry of Oil.

"Our collaboration with Baker Hughes reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Iraq's future by reducing emissions, enhancing energy security, and accelerating the development of a modern and sustainable energy infrastructure. Through strategic alliances with world-class partners, we are laying the foundations for long-term prosperity and resilience for our people", said Hussein Saihood, CEO of RAS Group's Raban Al Safina for Energy Projects. "Baker Hughes' demonstrated technical capabilities, tailored solutions, and in-country service presence make them an ideal partner for this critical project".

"Making traditional sources of energy more efficient with lower emissions is critical for sustainable energy development. The industry has a responsibility and opportunity to enable this today", Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president for energy equipment, industrial and energy technology at Baker Hughes, said.

