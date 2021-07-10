Baker Hughes Tallies More Drilling Rigs
The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by four to 479 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
In its weekly count of operating drilling units Baker Hughes noted that U.S. oil rigs increased by two, now totaling 378. The U.S. gas rig tally also rose by two to reach 101 while the miscellaneous rig count stood at zero for another week, the service company added.
Against this time last year, when 258 rigs were operating, the U.S. is up 221 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 197-unit increase in oil rigs, a 26-unit gain in gas rigs, and a two-unit loss in the number of miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore picked up three rigs this week to reach 17 units – compared to 12 at this time last year.
Canada added one rig to close out the week at 137 units, Baker Hughes continued. The service company pointed out that Canada’s oil and gas rig counts each grew by one – to 88 and 48, respectively. The firm added that Canada shed a miscellaneous rig, closing out the week at one unit in that classification.
Compared to this time in 2020, Canada’s rig count is up 111, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada is up 82 oil, 28 gas, and one miscellaneous rigs year-over-year.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
