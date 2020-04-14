Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
Baker Hughes Co. reported Monday that it expects to record an approximately $15 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter of 2020.
“The company’s market capitalization declined significantly during the first quarter driven by current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions inducing the collapse of oil prices driven by both surplus production and supply as well as the decrease of demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
The firm also stated that ongoing uncertainty tied to oil demand is dramatically affecting its primary customers’ investment and operating plans.
“Based on these events, Baker Hughes concluded that a triggering event occurred which required the company to perform an interim quantitative impairment test as of March 31, 2020,” the company continued.
Baker Hughes added the results of the impairment test led it to conclude that the carrying value of its Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment reporting units exceeded the estimated fair value, prompting the goodwill impairment charge.
“This charge will not impact the company’s cash flow,” Baker Hughes stated. “This charge is subject to finalization.”
In addition to reporting the $15 billion non-cash accounting write-down, Baker Hughes revealed Monday that it has approved a plan for restructuring, impairment and other charges totaling approximately $1.8 billion. It stated that it will record approximately $1.5 billion of the total in the first quarter of this year.
“Future cash expenditures associated with these charges are estimated to be approximately $0.5 billion with an estimated payback within 1 year,” the firm noted. “These restructuring charges are designed to right-size our operations for anticipated activity levels and market conditions.”
Rigzone attempted to attain additional details on the restructuring plan, but a Baker Hughes spokesperson declined further comment on the matter.
Baker Hughes also stated the company has approved a plan to cut 2020 capital expenditures by more than 20 percent against 2019 net capital expenditures.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Railroad Commissioner Talks Proration
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- Quintana Energy to Launch Furlough Program, Capex Cuts
- Murphy CEO Returns After Medical Leave
- Shell Wins $340MM in Floater Dispute Arbitration
- SilverBow Contemplating a Pivot to Gas Development
- Genesis Makes Deepwater GOM Transport Deals
- Trump Says OPEC+ Looking to Cut 20MMbpd
- China Big Oil Urged to Copy Mexican Hedge
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Oxy Shuffles Leadership, Appoints New CFO
- Oxy Seeks Federal Lifeline For US Oil Industry
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Vallourec, Universal Pressure Pumping Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Marathon Will Take Frac Holidays to Cut Spending
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish