Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1

Baker Hughes Co. reported Monday that it expects to record an approximately $15 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter of 2020.

“The company’s market capitalization declined significantly during the first quarter driven by current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions inducing the collapse of oil prices driven by both surplus production and supply as well as the decrease of demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The firm also stated that ongoing uncertainty tied to oil demand is dramatically affecting its primary customers’ investment and operating plans.

“Based on these events, Baker Hughes concluded that a triggering event occurred which required the company to perform an interim quantitative impairment test as of March 31, 2020,” the company continued.

Baker Hughes added the results of the impairment test led it to conclude that the carrying value of its Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment reporting units exceeded the estimated fair value, prompting the goodwill impairment charge.

“This charge will not impact the company’s cash flow,” Baker Hughes stated. “This charge is subject to finalization.”

In addition to reporting the $15 billion non-cash accounting write-down, Baker Hughes revealed Monday that it has approved a plan for restructuring, impairment and other charges totaling approximately $1.8 billion. It stated that it will record approximately $1.5 billion of the total in the first quarter of this year.

“Future cash expenditures associated with these charges are estimated to be approximately $0.5 billion with an estimated payback within 1 year,” the firm noted. “These restructuring charges are designed to right-size our operations for anticipated activity levels and market conditions.”

Rigzone attempted to attain additional details on the restructuring plan, but a Baker Hughes spokesperson declined further comment on the matter.

Baker Hughes also stated the company has approved a plan to cut 2020 capital expenditures by more than 20 percent against 2019 net capital expenditures.

