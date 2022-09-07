Baker Hughes Simplifies Organization To Enhance Profitability

Baker Hughes has announced it was restructuring and simplifying its organization and accelerating its strategic transformation.

According to the company, these changes will simplify operations, enhance profitability, and drive growth, meeting customer needs and producing solutions in the rapidly evolving energy and industrial markets.

“We have continuously looked to ensure Baker Hughes can operate in any environment and play a clear role in helping to address the Energy Trilemma – balancing energy security, sustainability, and affordability. Today, we are taking a deliberate next step in our strategic journey to transform and simplify our operations and position Baker Hughes for the future.”

“Our updated structure will allow us to deliver the technologies that the energy transition will demand by further strengthening our existing customer relationships and allowing more operational flexibility, maintaining size and scale to maximize technology investments and capital returns to our shareholders,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes is restructuring its four product companies to focus on two reporting business segments and streamlining its corporate structure, which is expected to deliver at least $150 million in cost savings and form the baseline for further margin improvement. Effective October 1, the company will be formally restructured into two reporting business segments:

Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) integrates the current Oilfield Services (OFS) and Oilfield Equipment (OFE) product companies.

Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) integrates the current Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS) product companies.

After identifying OFSE and IET as the two broad business areas in 2021, Baker Hughes has carefully evaluated all aspects of the company’s long-term strategy, corporate performance, organizational structure, and market outlook across its businesses. This transformation is the next step in the company’s journey to create a pre-eminent energy technology company, positioning for the changes unfolding across the energy landscape.

Baker Hughes will also be making changes to its management team reporting to Lorenzo Simonelli. Effective October 1. Namely, Maria Claudia Borras will be the executive vice president of OFSE while Rod Christie will be the executive vice president of IET.

Jim Apostolides will hold the role of senior vice president of enterprise operational excellence, a newly-created role to drive better coordination and alignment of key operational areas. Apostolides will oversee the Company’s consolidated Supply Chain Centers of Excellence, HSEQ, and Environmental, Social, and Governance functions. He previously served as the SVP of enterprise excellence and has been with the company for 23 years.

“Three years ago, we set out on a bold ambition to be an energy technology company and take energy forward. We could not have achieved our goals without the commitment and perseverance of our entire leadership team,” said Lorenzo Simonelli. “I want to thank our departing leaders for their significant contributions towards delivering our strategy as they pursue new opportunities.”

Amidst a very dynamic backdrop, Baker Hughes continues to work diligently to enhance operational execution and reshape the organization. The company will continue to execute its strategic priorities to improve returns, generate strong free cash flow, and deliver value and returns to shareholders.

