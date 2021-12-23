Baker Hughes Signs Geothermal MOU
Baker Hughes and CAUSEWAYGT have announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on geothermal projects and technology development designed to deliver low carbon heating and cooling for commercial and industrial facilities and processes.
Work will initially be focused in the Republic of Ireland and the UK, the companies outlined in a joint statement. As part of the deal, Baker Hughes will explore the use of its wells services and products, project management, subsurface assessment, digital technology services and further applicable technologies to support CAUSEWAYGT’s geothermal projects, the joint statement highlighted. CAUSEWAYGT will act as coordinator of geothermal energy development opportunities and will market integrated solutions with Baker Hughes technologies toward relevant customers, providing systems design and project management, the statement noted.
CAUSEWAYGT will also lead technology development projects and associated academic and industry opportunities to jointly promote geothermal growth for both companies, according to the statement, which added that the businesses plan to deploy Baker Hughes’s technology in CAUSEWAYGT’s demonstration project to supply clean heat in the West Firsby oil field operated by Europa.
“At Baker Hughes, we know that success in geothermal development requires collaboration, and no one organization can do it all on its own,” Ajit Menon, the vice president for geothermal at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.
“Baker Hughes has had positive past experiences with CAUSEWAYGT, giving our teams the ability to align quickly. CAUSEWAYGT boasts an impressive vision to expand the utilization of geothermal energy for heating commercial buildings and industrial processes while mitigating carbon emissions,” Menon added in the statement.
“We support that vision, and our ability to expand the geothermal economy through these agreements and using the best technologies is a crucial step in Baker Hughes’s work to accelerate the energy transition,” Menon continued.
Commenting on the deal, Niall McCormack, the managing director and chief executive of CAUSEWAYGT, said, “this is a powerful partnership for CAUSEWAYGT as we aim to deliver sustainable geothermal heat for commercial and industrial purposes and develop technologies to expand the application of geothermal in industrial heat processes”.
“Baker Hughes has been a leader in geothermal for many decades and the opportunity to work with such an accomplished organization in the development and deployment of closed loop geothermal systems for our customers is a hugely exciting step,” McCormack added.
Baker Hughes has more than 40 years of experience in geothermal energy with projects in more than 27 countries across five continents, including the UK and Europe, its website highlights. The company has expertise across the geothermal well lifecycle and offers advanced technology for geothermal power generation, according to its site, which highlights that it recently worked on drilling the deepest, hottest geothermal well in Iceland.
CAUSEWAYGT describes itself as a renewable energy company on a mission to harness clean geothermal energy everywhere. The company was established by Irish energy industry veterans with over 100 years of combined global energy experience back in June.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
