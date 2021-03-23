Baker Hughes Signs Barents Sea Carbon Capture Deal
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Horisont Energi AS (EURONEXT: HRGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Polaris carbon storage project off the northern coast of Norway, Baker Hughes revealed Tuesday.
Under the deal, the two companies will explore the development and integration of technologies to minimize the carbon footprint, cost, and delivery time of carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCTS), according to Baker Hughes, which said the agreement further reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the energy industry.
The Polaris project is expected to have a total carbon storage capacity in excess of 100 million tons, which is equivalent to twice Norway’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Currently at the concept phase, the facility is expected to enter the construction phase in the second half of 2022.
“Baker Hughes has a broad and established portfolio of CCTS technology and proven expertise in executing some of the North Sea’s most complex offshore projects,” Uwem Ukpong, the executive vice president of regions, alliances, and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.
“We are proud to be partnering with Horisont Energi for new energy frontiers, taking the Polaris carbon storage project from concept to reality,” Ukpong added.
Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, the chief executive officer of Horisont Energi, said, “the global carbon technology market is emerging for carbon storage and utilization”.
“With Baker Hughes, we will scale solutions across the carbon value chain to accelerate the decarbonization of the energy industry. Our complementary competencies allow for a strategic partnership for scalable, energy-efficient, and flexible technology solutions,” Eidesen added.
Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide, according to its website. Horisont Energi is a Norwegian carbon tech start-up focusing on carbon sequestration and the production of carbon neutral hydrogen and ammonia.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas LNG Project Axed
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before
- Baker Hughes Signs Barents Sea Carbon Capture Deal
- Saipem Nets $1B+ Qatargas Deal
- E&P Aims to Ease Mexico's Reliance on Texas Gas
- Oil CEOs Pledge Climate Collaboration with Biden Admin
- Former BSEE Director Looks Back at Tenure
- Beach Makes Gas Discovery
- Oil Slides with Near-Term Demand Concerns in Focus
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- BP Plans UK's Largest Hydrogen Project
- Oil Groups React to Haaland Senate Confirmation
- Total Planting 40,000 Hectare Forest in Rep of Congo
- Yemeni Rebels Hit Saudi Aramco Refinery
- Murphy Closes King's Quay FPS Deal
- Eni and Shell Acquitted in Lengthy Court Case
- Odfjell Rig Wins More Work from Equinor
- Ex-Tullow Leaders Join Sterling
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked