Baker Hughes Signs Barents Sea Carbon Capture Deal

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Horisont Energi AS (EURONEXT: HRGI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Polaris carbon storage project off the northern coast of Norway, Baker Hughes revealed Tuesday.

Under the deal, the two companies will explore the development and integration of technologies to minimize the carbon footprint, cost, and delivery time of carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCTS), according to Baker Hughes, which said the agreement further reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the energy industry.

The Polaris project is expected to have a total carbon storage capacity in excess of 100 million tons, which is equivalent to twice Norway’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Currently at the concept phase, the facility is expected to enter the construction phase in the second half of 2022.

“Baker Hughes has a broad and established portfolio of CCTS technology and proven expertise in executing some of the North Sea’s most complex offshore projects,” Uwem Ukpong, the executive vice president of regions, alliances, and enterprise sales at Baker Hughes, said in a company statement.

“We are proud to be partnering with Horisont Energi for new energy frontiers, taking the Polaris carbon storage project from concept to reality,” Ukpong added.

Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, the chief executive officer of Horisont Energi, said, “the global carbon technology market is emerging for carbon storage and utilization”.

“With Baker Hughes, we will scale solutions across the carbon value chain to accelerate the decarbonization of the energy industry. Our complementary competencies allow for a strategic partnership for scalable, energy-efficient, and flexible technology solutions,” Eidesen added.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide, according to its website. Horisont Energi is a Norwegian carbon tech start-up focusing on carbon sequestration and the production of carbon neutral hydrogen and ammonia.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com