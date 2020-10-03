Baker Hughes Shows Rig Gains in US and Canada
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by five to 266 this week.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a six-unit increase in oil rigs (to 189), a one-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 74) and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (three), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 589 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 521 more oil rigs, 70 more gas rigs and two fewer miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week held flat at 14, down 10 from last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count increased by four this week to 75. The latest total for Canada comprises 37 oil rigs (up four) and 38 gas rigs (unchanged), the firm pointed out.
Against figures for last year, 68 fewer oil and one fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oxy Selling Onshore Colombia Assets for $825MM
- Oil Demand Data Has Been Disappointing
- Dana Contracts Maersk Rig for Two Wells
- Oil Drops After Trump Says He Has Covid
- Heerema to Become Carbon Neutral
- Oklahoma Oil Hub Bucks National Trend
- Exxon Contract Worth at Least $500MM to TechnipFMC
- Data Show Surge in September Saudi Oil Exports
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Azeris and Armenians Plunge Into War
- Hermitage Announces NYSE Trading Suspension
- Total Buys London's Largest Car-Charging Network
- Baker Hughes Wins Qatar LNG Order
- $2B North Sea Field Gets Green Light
- Nigeria May Sell Shares in National Oil Company
- Equinor Makes New Offshore Discovery
- Equinor Shuts Down LNG Facility
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- BP Moves into Offshore Wind
- Fire Breaks Out on Oil Tanker
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- UK Urged to Seek Libya Oil Opportunities
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Husky Reviewing West White Rose Project
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished