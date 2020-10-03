Baker Hughes Shows Rig Gains in US and Canada

Baker Hughes reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased again this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by five to 266 this week.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a six-unit increase in oil rigs (to 189), a one-unit decrease in gas rigs (to 74) and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (three), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 589 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 521 more oil rigs, 70 more gas rigs and two fewer miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week held flat at 14, down 10 from last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count increased by four this week to 75. The latest total for Canada comprises 37 oil rigs (up four) and 38 gas rigs (unchanged), the firm pointed out.

Against figures for last year, 68 fewer oil and one fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

