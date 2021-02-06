Baker Hughes Shows More US Rigs
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by eight to 392 this week.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects a four-unit increase in oil rigs (to 299), another four-unit increase in gas rigs (to 92), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (one), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. rig count is down by 398, the service company continued. It noted that 377 more oil rigs, 19 more gas rigs, and two more miscellaneous rig were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count held flat at 16 this week, compared to 23 this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.
The service company also revealed a three-unit decline in Canada’s overall rig count, which dipped to 171 this week. All three of the lost units were oil rigs, bringing the country’s tally in that category to 95. Canada’s gas rig count, meanwhile, remained steady at 76.
Against 257 total rigs this time last year, 72 fewer oil and 14 fewer gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
