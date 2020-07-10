Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
The number of rotary rigs operating in the U.S. decreased over the past week but increased in Canada, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.
Compared to last week, the U.S. rig count fell by five units to 258 rigs, Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The service company pointed out the number of oil rigs decreased by four to 181 while the figure for gas rigs dropped by one to 75. It added two miscellaneous rigs are operating – unchanged from last week.
Baker Hughes also noted that the weekly U.S. offshore rig count stands at 12 for another week. Fourteen fewer rigs are operating in the U.S. offshore compared to this time in 2019, the firm added.
Canada added eight rigs this past week, bringing the country’s total to 26, continued Baker Hughes. The company stated that the oil rig count held steady at six week-over-week but the gas rig figure increased to 20 – an eight-unit gain.
The Baker Hughes figures show that 91 fewer rigs are operating in Canada against the year-ago level of 117. During the period, the country has dropped 79 oil and 12 gas rigs, the firm stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Irving Oil Reducing Workforce
- Golar and Galileo to Boost LNG Access in Brazil
- NOC Lifts Force Majeure on All Libya Exports
- IEA Warns Oil Demand Recovery at Risk
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- AC Project Shows US Pipelines Becoming Unbuildable
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Pirates Attack FPSO and Kidnap 9
- Pemex Seeks IOUs from Contractors
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse