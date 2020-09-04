Baker Hughes Shows Gain in US Rigs

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by two this week, Baker Hughes Co. reported Friday.

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by two this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

The 256-rig U.S. count includes 181 oil rigs (up one from last week), 72 gas rigs (no change) and three miscellaneous rigs (up one), Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The latest U.S. figure reflects a year-on-year decrease of 642 drilling units, with 557 fewer oil, 88 fewer gas and three additional miscellaneous for the period, the service company added.

Baker Hughes also revealed the U.S. offshore rig count increased by two this week to 15 units. Compared to this time last year, the U.S. offshore figure is down by 11.

Canada shed two rigs this past week, Baker Hughes continued. The firm stated that Canada’s 52-rig count consists of 19 oil rigs (unchanged from last week) and 33 gas rigs (down two).

Ninety-five more rigs were operating in Canada at this time in 2019, noted Baker Hughes. The company pointed out that oil rigs are down 83 and gas rigs are down 12.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.