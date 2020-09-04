Baker Hughes Shows Gain in US Rigs
The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by two this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The 256-rig U.S. count includes 181 oil rigs (up one from last week), 72 gas rigs (no change) and three miscellaneous rigs (up one), Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The latest U.S. figure reflects a year-on-year decrease of 642 drilling units, with 557 fewer oil, 88 fewer gas and three additional miscellaneous for the period, the service company added.
Baker Hughes also revealed the U.S. offshore rig count increased by two this week to 15 units. Compared to this time last year, the U.S. offshore figure is down by 11.
Canada shed two rigs this past week, Baker Hughes continued. The firm stated that Canada’s 52-rig count consists of 19 oil rigs (unchanged from last week) and 33 gas rigs (down two).
Ninety-five more rigs were operating in Canada at this time in 2019, noted Baker Hughes. The company pointed out that oil rigs are down 83 and gas rigs are down 12.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Fire Breaks Out on Oil Tanker
- Neptune Installing Longest Heated Production Pipeline
- Oil Supertanker Windfall Disappears
- Big Fund Managers Urge Texas to Ban Most Flaring
- UK to Review Offshore Oil Licensing Regime
- Lawmaker Sees Lower Pemex Output Goal
- NATO Says TU-GR Will Try to Limit Military Mishaps
- Face of Louisiana Oil Industry Leaves Association
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- US GOM Oil Slowly Coming Back
- 70 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Offline
- Exxon Oz Starts Voluntary Redundancy Program
- OGUK Adds 3 Major Business Leaders to Board
- Whiting Petroleum Emerges from Chapter 11
- Delek Assessing Ithaca Merger
- UK Oil Will Struggle for Semi-subs in 2021
- Aramco Shelves $20B Petchem Plan
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk