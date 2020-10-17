Baker Hughes Shows Another 13 US Rigs
The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by 13 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
The 282-rig U.S. count includes 205 oil rigs (up 12 from last week), 74 gas rigs (up one) and three miscellaneous rigs (unchanged), Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The latest U.S. figure reflects a year-on-year decrease of 569 drilling units, with 508 fewer oil, 63 fewer gas and two additional miscellaneous for the period, the service company added.
Baker Hughes also revealed the U.S. offshore rig count remained unchanged this week at 14 units, reflecting an eight-unit decrease from a year ago.
Canada’s net rig count held steady at 80 units, Baker Hughes continued. The firm stated that Canada’s latest total includes 40 oil rigs (up one from last week) and 40 gas rigs (down one).
Sixty-three more rigs were operating in Canada at this time in 2019, noted Baker Hughes. The company pointed out that oil rigs are down 58 and gas rigs are down five.
Baker Hughes compiles its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which generates daily rig counts with GPS tracking units.
