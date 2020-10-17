SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Baker Hughes Shows Another 13 US Rigs

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Saturday, October 17, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Baker Hughes Shows Another 13 US Rigs
The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by 13 this week, Baker Hughes reported Friday.

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States rose by 13 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

The 282-rig U.S. count includes 205 oil rigs (up 12 from last week), 74 gas rigs (up one) and three miscellaneous rigs (unchanged), Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The latest U.S. figure reflects a year-on-year decrease of 569 drilling units, with 508 fewer oil, 63 fewer gas and two additional miscellaneous for the period, the service company added.

Baker Hughes also revealed the U.S. offshore rig count remained unchanged this week at 14 units, reflecting an eight-unit decrease from a year ago.

Canada’s net rig count held steady at 80 units, Baker Hughes continued. The firm stated that Canada’s latest total includes 40 oil rigs (up one from last week) and 40 gas rigs (down one).

Sixty-three more rigs were operating in Canada at this time in 2019, noted Baker Hughes. The company pointed out that oil rigs are down 58 and gas rigs are down five.

Baker Hughes compiles its working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which generates daily rig counts with GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles