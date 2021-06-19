Baker Hughes Shows 23 More Oil Rigs
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 470 this week – a nine-unit week-on-week gain.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects an eight-unit increase in oil rigs (to 373), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 97), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (zero), Baker Hughes stated.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 204 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 184 fewer oil rigs, 22 fewer gas rigs, and two more miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.
The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 13, compared to 11 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by 24 this week to 117. The latest total for Canada comprises 74 oil rigs (up 15) and 43 gas rigs (up nine), the firm pointed out.
Against year-ago figures, 69 more oil and 31 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- $510MM Middle East Contract Goes to Saipem
- Europe Gas Shortage Boosts Coal Comeback
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees
- ERCOT Asks Texans to Reduce Electric Use
- Judge Blocks Biden Oil and Gas Lease Pause
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana