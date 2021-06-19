Baker Hughes Shows 23 More Oil Rigs

Baker Hughes reported jumps in the number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States hit 470 this week – a nine-unit week-on-week gain.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects an eight-unit increase in oil rigs (to 373), a one-unit increase in gas rigs (to 97), and no change in the number of miscellaneous rigs (zero), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the total U.S. count is up 204 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 184 fewer oil rigs, 22 fewer gas rigs, and two more miscellaneous rigs were operating a year ago.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week remained flat at 13, compared to 11 at this time last year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count rose by 24 this week to 117. The latest total for Canada comprises 74 oil rigs (up 15) and 43 gas rigs (up nine), the firm pointed out.

Against year-ago figures, 69 more oil and 31 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.