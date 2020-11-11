Baker Hughes Ships LNG Trains to Calcasieu Pass

The first two liquefaction trains for the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility reach their destination. PHOTO SOURCE: Venture Global LNG

The first two factory-fabricated liquefaction trains have arrived at the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, La., project developer Venture Global LNG, Inc. reported Tuesday.

Venture Global pointed out the two midscale, modular liquefaction trains and mixed refrigerant compressor skids were shipped to Louisiana from Baker Hughes’ (NYSE: BKR) manufacturing facility in Avenza, Italy more than two months ahead of the contractual delivery date. Each train boasts a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum.

“Venture Global LNG is proud to demonstrate continued execution of the strategy we pioneered,” remarked Mike Sabel, executive co-chairman and CEO of the company. “Our factory-fabricated, modular liquefaction trains enable us to deliver the fastest construction schedule in the LNG industry while driving dramatic risk reduction across the entire project. We look forward to the successful delivery of Calcasieu Pass trains 3 through 18 and then 36 identical trains for (the) Plaquemines LNG (project along the Mississippi River south of New Orleans).”

According to Venture Global, the first two trains reached Calcasieu Pass “complete and ready to install.” The company stated that each unit was unloaded, transported to the site and positioned on its foundations in less than a day. It pointed out the trains will be connected to their respective Chart (NASDAQ: GTLS) brazed aluminum heat exchangers – also known as “cold boxes.” Eight cold boxes have already been installed, the firm added.

“The completion and delivery of our first two liquefaction modules demonstrates the first-class execution and collaboration inherent in our long-term relationship with Baker Hughes,” commented Venture Global Executive Co-Chairman Bob Pender. “Despite the effects of COVID-19 and multiple Gulf Coast hurricanes, we will now begin installing these trains ahead of the contracted schedule. This is a leap forward in LNG infrastructure development.”

Venture Global observed the first pair of liquefaction trains arrived onsite less than 15 months after the final investment decision for Calcasieu Pass. The company expects the LNG facility to begin commercial operations in 2022.

