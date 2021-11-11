Baker Hughes, Shell Pair To Accelerate Energy Transition

Baker Hughes and Shell have teamed up to accelerate the energy transition and reach net-zero carbon emission goals.

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes and supermajor Shell have teamed up to accelerate the energy transition and reach net-zero carbon emission goals.

Baker Hughes and Shell signed a broad strategic collaboration agreement to help each other achieve their respective commitments for net-zero carbon emissions and advancing solutions to decarbonize energy and industrial sectors.

Under the agreement, Shell will initially provide selected Baker Hughes U.S. sites with power and renewable energy credits and the companies will negotiate renewable power for Baker Hughes’ sites in Europe and Singapore.

Shell and Baker Hughes also agreed to broader collaboration to identify other opportunities to accelerate each other’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, such as Baker Hughes providing low-carbon technology solutions for Shell’s LNG fleet.

The two companies will further explore potential opportunities to co-invest and participate in new models to decarbonize energy and industrial sectors.

“Our agreement with Shell is another example of how we are collaborating in new ways to meet net-zero targets for our company and our customers,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO. “The urgency around the energy transition to meet Paris Agreement goals requires collaboration to accelerate actionable steps to reduce emissions in various ways."

“Shell and Baker Hughes both have clear ambitions to decarbonize and have already made progress through technical innovations,” Harry Brekelmans, projects & technology director at Shell, added. “I’m proud of the work that has been done so far, and with this new agreement, we are taking it one step further. It will enable us – and our partners – to push the boundaries of what can be achieved and move even closer toward our net-zero targets.”

As a first step in the collaboration, the parties seek to finalize Shell’s supply of certain Baker Hughes U.S. facilities with power and renewable energy credits for two years.

In 2021, Baker Hughes’ global renewable electricity consumption was 22 percent, and with this agreement, it is expected to grow by 24 percent annually.

Shell and Baker Hughes will also negotiate the supply of up to 100 GWh of renewable power for Baker Hughes facilities in Europe and explore the development of an on-site solar solution for Baker Hughes’ chemical blending plant in Singapore.

The two will also explore additional opportunities to help Baker Hughes accelerate its transition to net-zero carbon equivalent emissions, including Shell providing low-carbon transportation and fuel solutions.

In turn, Shell will evaluate opportunities for Baker Hughes to provide low-carbon solutions for Shell’s LNG fleet through technology upgrades and compressor re-bundles. Baker Hughes will also help Shell develop digital solutions to accelerate decarbonization across Shell’s global assets and operations.

In addition to advancing each other’s emissions reductions, the duo will collaborate to explore opportunities to offer solutions for hard to abate industries globally.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com