Baker Hughes Secures Tangguh LNG Service Job

Energy tech company Baker Hughes Ltd. has secured a long-term service contract from BP PLC for the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Papua Barat, Indonesia. Baker Hughes said in a media release that the 90-month deal covers spare parts, repair services, and field service engineering support for critical turbomachinery at the facility.

The work involves heavy-duty gas turbines, steam turbines, and compressors for three LNG trains, which will help ensure the facility’s continued reliable operation.

The two companies have been cooperating since 2009, with the previous contract being awarded in 2024 for the supply of additional critical power and compression systems for BP’s Tangguh Ubadari Compression and Carbon Capture project.

Baker Hughes noted the Tangguh LNG facility is a cornerstone of Indonesia's energy strategy.

The company said the new contract will contribute to the sustained performance and availability of the plant’s critical turbomachinery, which is essential for LNG operation.

"This long-term service agreement with BP for Tangguh LNG is a testament to our continued partnership and commitment to progressing energy development in Indonesia", Tiffany Pitts, vice president of Gas Technology Services at Baker Hughes, said. "Our advanced technology and expertise will help ensure the optimal performance of the Tangguh facility, which is crucial for meeting the region's energy demands".

Baker Hughes turned to PT Imeco Inter Sarana to honor the local content requirements of the agreement.

