Baker Hughes Secures Subsea Contract for Sakarya Gas Field

Baker Hughes Company has bagged a contract from Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to supply subsea production and intelligent completion systems for the country’s strategic Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3.

Baker Hughes said in a media release that it will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet. The company’s advanced, intelligent upper and lower completions systems will provide enhanced, multizonal control of subsurface operations, it said.

"The development of the Sakarya gas fields has transformed Turkiye's energy sector, leading to a more prosperous, secure future for the country", Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes, said. "By bringing to bear our unique combination of subsea and completions technologies alongside our operational expertise and subsurface insights, Baker Hughes, TPAO, and TP-OTC are able to collaboratively unlock these crucial hydrocarbons that will power Turkiye for decades to come".

Baker Hughes said it has partnered with TPAO and TP-OTC in the Sakarya Gas Field since the beginning of its development in 2022.

In Phase 3, Baker Hughes said it will combine its completions technologies, such as the InForce HCMTM-A interval control valves, SureTREAT chemical injection valves, SureSENS QPT ELITE gauges, REACH subsurface safety valves, and the SC-XP Select Zero Loss stack-pack system, with subsea production systems to enhance engineering and operational efficiencies.

The energy tech company stated that deliveries and execution supporting Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 will commence in late 2025.

