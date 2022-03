Baker Hughes Scores Work On Plaquemines LNG Project

Baker Hughes has won a contract from Venture Global LNG to provide an LNG system for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana.

Energy technology company and services provider Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract and a notice to proceed by Venture Global LNG to provide a liquefied natural gas (LNG) system for the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana.

The liquefaction train system supplied by Baker Hughes is modularized, helping to lower construction and operational costs with a plug-and-play approach that enables faster installation.

Baker Hughes manufactures, tests, and transports the pre-assembled and fully integrated modular turbomachinery units for Venture Global LNG at its manufacturing and assembly facilities in Italy.

As part of the scope, Baker Hughes will also provide field services to assist in the commissioning of the supplied equipment.

According to the company, the order builds on an award in the fourth quarter of 2021 for Baker Hughes to provide power generation and electrical distribution equipment for the comprehensive power island system of Venture Global LNG’s Plaquemines LNG project.

When fully developed, Plaquemines LNG will have an export capacity of up to 20 million metric tonnes per year.

“We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with Venture Global LNG. The Plaquemines LNG project is another great example of our extensive experience with modular LNG to provide fully integrated compression and power solutions,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes.

“As an energy technology company, Baker Hughes’ role is to provide the most efficient and lower carbon technology solutions to meet our customer's specific needs, and LNG is a critical part of the energy future. We see a new LNG cycle emerging and expect demand will remain robust in the coming years,” he added.

“Baker Hughes has been an outstanding partner to Venture Global and we look forward to building on that partnership as we ramp up construction at Plaquemines LNG,” said Mike Sabel, Venture Global LNG CEO. “I want to thank Lorenzo Simonelli and his team for their execution and delivery at Calcasieu Pass, notwithstanding the challenges of a global pandemic. Together we will continue to innovate and transform the LNG industry, bringing this essential fuel to the global market to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

The Plaquemines LNG project order follows a similar contract for a comprehensive LNG technology solution supplied by Baker Hughes for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG terminal in 2019, also in Louisiana.

In 2021, Baker Hughes completed delivery of the ninth and final block for Calcasieu Pass with all shipments finalized ahead of schedule. Calcasieu Pass holds the global record for the fastest construction of a large-scale greenfield LNG project, moving from FID to first LNG in 29 months.

The contracts were awarded under a master equipment supply agreement between Venture Global LNG and Baker Hughes for 70 million tons per annum of production capacity. Baker Hughes' first equipment deliveries for the Plaquemines LNG project are expected to begin in the first half of 2023.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com