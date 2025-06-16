Baker Hughes Scores Plug and Abandonment Job from Equinor

Baker Hughes Company was selected by Equinor ASA to provide plug and abandonment services in the Oseberg East field on Norway’s continental shelf. The energy tech company said in a media release that its Mature Assets Solutions team will execute the contract.

“Our Mature Assets Solutions experts are well equipped to manage every phase of plug and abandonment and optimize operations to meet Equinor’s well abandonment goals”, Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes, said. “As this project unfolds, we will collectively unlock new efficiencies that set new standards for well abandonment solutions, providing cost-effective solutions to Equinor through collaboration, technology, optimization, and integration”.

The contract follows the March 2025 signing of a multi-year framework agreement between Baker Hughes and Equinor.

To manage the project, Baker Hughes said it will set up a Plug and Abandonment Centre of Excellence in Bergen and Stavanger. This hub will bring together project managers and subject matter experts to centralize the activities in the North Sea, ensuring the most economical and reliable solutions are implemented to abandon each well responsibly while maximizing operational efficiencies, it said.

Planning for Oseberg East is underway, with execution due to start in 2026, the company said.

According to Baker Hughes, its well abandonment portfolio includes technologies such as PRIME Powered Mechanical Applications, CICM (Casing Integrity and Cement Mapping), the MASTODON casing retrieval system, and the Xtreme SJI mechanical slotting tool.

