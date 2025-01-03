Baker Hughes Scores Louisiana LNG Tech Order

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC received an order from Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants at Woodside Energy Group Ltd's Louisiana liquefied natural gas project.

Energy technology specialist Baker Hughes Holdings LLC received an order from Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants at Woodside Energy Group Ltd’s Louisiana liquefied natural gas project (LNG).

Baker Hughes said in a media release that the two liquefaction trains will have a total capacity of 11 million tons per annum of LNG in the first phase of the project. Furthermore, Baker Hughes said the order is a milestone for Woodside as it targets final investment decision (FID) readiness from the first quarter of 2025.

The award includes eight main refrigeration compressors driven by LM6000PF+ gas turbines and eight expander compressors, Baker Hughes said. The company added that it will leverage its best-in-class LNG technologies to support Bechtel and Woodside. Baker Hughes’ history of working with Bechtel and Woodside will support the delivery of Phase 1 of the project, it said.

“Louisiana LNG will play a vital role in meeting the world’s increasing LNG demand”, Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy said. “Bechtel is proud to collaborate with Baker Hughes to help deliver this critical project”.

“We are committed to providing our proven technology to ensure the LNG industry stands ready to meet rapidly growing energy demand”, Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, said. “Building on our 40-year track record in LNG and established collaboration with both Bechtel and Woodside, we look forward to supporting this important project and contributing to sustainable energy development”.

In addition to this award, Baker Hughes was previously selected to supply Woodside electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the associated pipeline serving the LNG export terminal, the company said.

Louisiana LNG production and export terminal is located in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. Woodside highlights on its site that the total permitted capacity of the project is 27.6 MPTA. The company adds that the front-end engineering design is complete and that site construction has commenced on the project. In total, the project will include the construction of five LNG trains through four phases. Woodside has selected Bechtel as its engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. Woodside is targeting FID readiness for Phase 1 from the first quarter of 2025.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com