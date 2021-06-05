Baker Hughes Rig Counts Show USA Dip and Canada Surge
Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States ended the week at 456, representing a one-unit decline from a week ago.
The most recent U.S. rig count reflects no change in the number of oil (359) and a one-unit drop in gas rigs (to 97), Baker Hughes stated. The service company added that, again this week, no miscellaneous rigs were operating in the U.S.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. count is up 172 rigs, Baker Hughes continued. It noted that 153 more oil rigs, 21 more gas rigs, and two fewer miscellaneous rigs are running versus year-ago numbers.
The U.S. offshore rig count this week dipped by one to 13 – unchanged year-over-year, Baker Hughes stated.
Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count grew by 15 this week to 77. The latest total for Canada comprises 43 oil rigs (up 15) and 34 gas rigs (unchanged), the firm pointed out.
Against the total 21-rig count for a year ago, 36 more oil and 20 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.
Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- Sidetrack Success Follows Tornado Dump Flood in Gulf of Mexico
- Offshore Brazil Operator Adds Two Wells to Contract
- Is More North America Pipeline M&A on the Horizon?
- How Did UKCS Oil and Gas Perform in 2020?
- Is Selling Assets Useless for Cutting GHG Emissions?
- Baker Hughes Rig Counts Show USA Dip and Canada Surge
- Ex-Shell President Passes Away and More
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Repsol Sells Assets in Malaysia and Vietnam
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Oil Minister Says Iran Can Boost Output Rapidly
- Biden Admin 2022 Budget Sees $250MM+ for BSEE
- Does OPEC+ Plan a June Surprise?
- Ex-Equinor Head Becomes Var Energi CEO
- Suncor Sets Net Zero Objective
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Iran Awards $1.8B Gas Field Contract to Petropars