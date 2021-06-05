Baker Hughes Rig Counts Show USA Dip and Canada Surge

Baker Hughes reported the total number of operating rotary drilling rigs fell slightly in the USA and surged in Canada this week.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) on Friday reported the total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States ended the week at 456, representing a one-unit decline from a week ago.

The most recent U.S. rig count reflects no change in the number of oil (359) and a one-unit drop in gas rigs (to 97), Baker Hughes stated. The service company added that, again this week, no miscellaneous rigs were operating in the U.S.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the U.S. count is up 172 rigs, Baker Hughes continued. It noted that 153 more oil rigs, 21 more gas rigs, and two fewer miscellaneous rigs are running versus year-ago numbers.

The U.S. offshore rig count this week dipped by one to 13 – unchanged year-over-year, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also noted that Canada’s overall rig count grew by 15 this week to 77. The latest total for Canada comprises 43 oil rigs (up 15) and 34 gas rigs (unchanged), the firm pointed out.

Against the total 21-rig count for a year ago, 36 more oil and 20 more gas rigs are operating in Canada.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

