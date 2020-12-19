Baker Hughes Rig Counts Mixed for US and Canada

The total counts of rotary drilling rigs operating in the US and Canada moved in opposite directions this week, Baker Hughes reported Friday.

The total counts of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States and Canada moved in opposite directions this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.

The U.S. added eight rigs to end the week at 346. The latest U.S. figure reflects a five-unit increase in oil rigs (to 263), a two-unit increase in gas rigs (to 81) and a one-unit increase in the number of miscellaneous rigs (to two), Baker Hughes stated.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the U.S. rig count is down 467 rigs, the service company continued. It noted that 422 more oil and 44 more gas rigs were running in the U.S. a year ago. Also, the firm pointed out that three miscellaneous rigs were operating as well.

The U.S. offshore rig count this past week grew by three to 16, which is eight units lower than the year-ago level, Baker Hughes stated.

Baker Hughes also revealed that Canada’s overall rig count dropped by nine this week to 102. The latest total for Canada consists of 41 oil rigs (down 11) and 61 gas rigs (up two), the firm pointed out.

Against the 149-unit figure for this time last year, 47 fewer oil rigs are operating in Canada. The year-on-year count for gas rigs is unchanged.

Baker Hughes obtains it working rig location information in part from Enervus Drillinginfo, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.