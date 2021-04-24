Baker Hughes Rig Counts Down for USA and Canada
The total U.S. rotary rig count fell by one to 438 this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday.
Baker Hughes noted the number of U.S. oil rigs dropped one to 343. The U.S. gas and miscellaneous rig tallies remained flat at 94 and one, respectively, the service company added.
Compared to this time last year, when 465 rigs were operating, the U.S. is down 27 rigs, Baker Hughes noted. The firm stated the year-on-year figures reflect a 35-unit decrease in oil rigs, a nine-unit increase in gas rigs, and a one-unit drop in miscellaneous rigs. It added the U.S. offshore rig count fell by one unit to 11 this week – down six from the corresponding period in 2020.
Canada shed one rig, closing out the week at 55 units, Baker Hughes continued. The country’s count of active oil rigs remained steady at 17 but the number of gas rigs declined by one to 38, the company added.
Compared to this time in 2020, Canada’s rig count is up 29 units, Baker Hughes stated. The firm pointed out that Canada has added nine oil and 20 gas rigs year-over-year.
Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
