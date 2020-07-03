Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease

Baker Hughes Co. reported Thursday that the U.S. rotary rig count decreased by two drilling units this week.

Baker Hughes Co. reported Thursday that the U.S. rotary rig count decreased by two drilling units this week.

Based on the latest figure, 263 rigs were operating in the U.S. The number comprises 185 oil rigs, 76 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs. The number of oil rigs decreased by three week-on-week and the number of gas rigs increased by one during the period, Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

The latest U.S. rig count represents a 700-rig decrease from the 963-rig figure a year ago, Baker Hughes added. The firm pointed out that, year-on-year, the number of oil rigs is down 603, gas rigs down 98 and miscellaneous rigs up by one. It also stated the U.S. offshore rig count is up one this week to 12 but down by 12 units compared to the same period in 2019.

In Canada, the number of rigs jumped by five this week to 18, Baker Hughes noted. It pointed out the oil rig count increased by two to six units during the period and the gas rigs figure rose by three to 12.

Canada’s 18-rig total for the week represents a 102-rig decrease from the year-ago level, Baker Hughes stated. Against the corresponding period in 2019, Canada’s oil rig and gas rig counts are down by 74 and 28 drilling units, respectively.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.