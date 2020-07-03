Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
Baker Hughes Co. reported Thursday that the U.S. rotary rig count decreased by two drilling units this week.
Based on the latest figure, 263 rigs were operating in the U.S. The number comprises 185 oil rigs, 76 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs. The number of oil rigs decreased by three week-on-week and the number of gas rigs increased by one during the period, Baker Hughes noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
The latest U.S. rig count represents a 700-rig decrease from the 963-rig figure a year ago, Baker Hughes added. The firm pointed out that, year-on-year, the number of oil rigs is down 603, gas rigs down 98 and miscellaneous rigs up by one. It also stated the U.S. offshore rig count is up one this week to 12 but down by 12 units compared to the same period in 2019.
In Canada, the number of rigs jumped by five this week to 18, Baker Hughes noted. It pointed out the oil rig count increased by two to six units during the period and the gas rigs figure rose by three to 12.
Canada’s 18-rig total for the week represents a 102-rig decrease from the year-ago level, Baker Hughes stated. Against the corresponding period in 2019, Canada’s oil rig and gas rig counts are down by 74 and 28 drilling units, respectively.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable GOM Contract
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- Oil Price War Could Be on the Horizon
- COSL CEO Resigns
- Ineos to Add 15 Sites in BP Deal
- Total Sends Odfjell Rig to South Africa
- Colonial Pipeline to Enter the Terminal Business
- 1H Discoveries at Lowest Point in 21st Century
- Nigeria Bucks LNG Export Trend
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Filing Shows ExxonMobil Loss
- CNOOC Makes Significant New Discovery
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting